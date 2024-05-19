Baird R W Upgrades Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to “Strong-Buy”

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $259.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.22 and a 200 day moving average of $241.50. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,959 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

