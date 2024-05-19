Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

NYSE BBAR opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.50. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 111,578 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 100.0% in the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth about $1,937,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter worth about $501,000.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

