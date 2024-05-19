Bank of America Trims Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Target Price to $68.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DT. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.54.

NYSE:DT opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after buying an additional 2,391,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after buying an additional 2,348,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 670.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,332,000 after buying an additional 1,580,162 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

