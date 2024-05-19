Bank of America Trims Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Target Price to $68.00

Posted by on May 19th, 2024

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DT. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after buying an additional 2,391,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after buying an additional 2,348,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 670.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,332,000 after buying an additional 1,580,162 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.