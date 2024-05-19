Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$143.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$133.33.

Shares of BMO opened at C$129.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$128.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$124.23. The stock has a market cap of C$94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of C$7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2623805 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

