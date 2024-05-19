Beam Global (BEEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect Beam Global to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 23.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. On average, analysts expect Beam Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beam Global Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BEEM opened at $6.11 on Friday. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

