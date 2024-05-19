Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

