Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Magnite has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Magnite by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

