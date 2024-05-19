Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

iQIYI Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of IQ stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. iQIYI has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.47.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,853,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 147.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,603,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,260,000 after buying an additional 6,324,876 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,434,000. SCEP Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,681 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,727,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,948 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

