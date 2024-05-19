Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Porvair (LON:PRV)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 800 ($10.05) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Porvair Stock Down 0.6 %
Insider Activity at Porvair
In related news, insider James Mills bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £26,350 ($33,094.70). 22.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Porvair Company Profile
Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
