Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,420 ($17.83) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

STB opened at GBX 770 ($9.67) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 685.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 678.95. The company has a market cap of £146.76 million, a PE ratio of 562.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 550 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 770 ($9.67).

In related news, insider David McCreadie bought 2,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.80 ($24,975.89). Also, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.73), for a total value of £40,643.60 ($51,046.97). 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

