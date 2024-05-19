Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,479,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 1,049,585 shares.The stock last traded at $7.26 and had previously closed at $7.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Berry alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BRY

Berry Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $554.74 million, a PE ratio of 721.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.65 million. Berry had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,800.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Berry during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Berry by 99.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Berry by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Berry by 116.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 126,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Berry by 93.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 167,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 81,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.