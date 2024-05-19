bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €2.34 ($2.52) and last traded at €2.34 ($2.52). 1,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.39 ($2.57).

bet-at-home.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides sports betting and online gambling services in Europe. The company offers pre-match and live betting; online casinos; poker; and virtual sports services. It operates in Germany, Austria, Malta, and Gibraltar. bet-at-home.com AG was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

