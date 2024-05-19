BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Down 5.6%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 41,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 159,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

BeyondSpring Stock Down 5.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the third quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.