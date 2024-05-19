BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of BILL worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BILL from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.00.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

