Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Bio-Techne worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.9% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TECH. Stephens lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

