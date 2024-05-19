Biogen’s (BIIB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $340.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Biogen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.46.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB opened at $230.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.01. Biogen has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.24.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Biogen by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

