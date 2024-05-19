Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Biora Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIOR opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Biora Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biora Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

