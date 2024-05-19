Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 16,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 80,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Biotricity Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biotricity, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.