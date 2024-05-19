Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$25.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.71.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

BDT opened at C$21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.98. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.74.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.63 million. Research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.7862191 EPS for the current year.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

