BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Up 5.3% in April

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

BUI stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

