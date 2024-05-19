BMO Capital Markets Boosts SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$13.25

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.36.

SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total transaction of C$95,130.00. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total transaction of C$95,130.00. Also, Director John H. Wright sold 50,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total transaction of C$621,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,170 shares of company stock worth $3,963,138.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

