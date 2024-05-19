BMO Capital Markets Raises Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$6.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIR. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.42.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of BIR opened at C$6.02 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.61 and a 52-week high of C$8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 150.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.09). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of C$183.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0897456 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.