BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 1,930 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.23% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.
Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics
In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Intellia Therapeutics Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
