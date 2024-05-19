BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 35,665 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,665 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after buying an additional 4,150,652 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $57.93 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $59.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

