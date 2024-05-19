BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,612,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,395 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,427,000 after purchasing an additional 936,339 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 959,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,081,000 after purchasing an additional 141,557 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 507,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 947.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 417,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 377,924 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIL opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

