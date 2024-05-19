BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513,327 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.68% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 812.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 51.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.32. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $754.48 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

