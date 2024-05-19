BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 281.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 238,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $206.20 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $209.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

