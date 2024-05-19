BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 374.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,387 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.10% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,754,000 after buying an additional 2,762,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,929,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,918,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,130 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,521,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,641,000 after purchasing an additional 929,966 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,051,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,836,000 after purchasing an additional 672,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.52 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.21%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

