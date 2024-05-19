BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.07% of Toro worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,378,000 after buying an additional 835,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Toro by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,246,000 after purchasing an additional 757,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Toro by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,528,000 after buying an additional 204,542 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 21,698.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 72,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 2,481.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 72,080 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.44. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $108.50.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Toro’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

