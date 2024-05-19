BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 32,662 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,662 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.16% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,249,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,536 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,041,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after purchasing an additional 274,908 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 606,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 205,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,735,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after buying an additional 195,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $25.48 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

