BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 1,288.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303,117 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,280 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.23% of Peabody Energy worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,080 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,525 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Peabody Energy stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Peabody Energy

About Peabody Energy

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.