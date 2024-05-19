BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 4,844 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.10% of Watts Water Technologies worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,962,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,313,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,583,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 264,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 184,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,905,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $65,112.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $473,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,613 shares of company stock worth $524,356 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $214.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.80. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.52. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.87%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.