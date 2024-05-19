BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 8,078 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 271.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,048,000 after purchasing an additional 487,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203,862 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $16,894,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 413.5% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 85,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 68,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $256.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $276.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.01 and its 200 day moving average is $225.85.

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

