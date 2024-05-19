BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average of $83.75. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $96.40.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

