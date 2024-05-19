Boston Partners Buys Shares of 8,045 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,045 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 178.0% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 833,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,742,000 after buying an additional 533,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,334,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $77.39 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 113.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on SIMO. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

