Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,873,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 662,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after buying an additional 251,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 120,555 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of HST stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
