Boston Partners Sells 112,263 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,263 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vale were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vale by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 49,161.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after buying an additional 2,435,459 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Vale by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,317 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $22,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Vale Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3182 per share. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.