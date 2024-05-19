Boston Partners Takes $613,000 Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,867,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 101.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,708,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,761,000 after buying an additional 860,410 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,668,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,050,000 after buying an additional 696,096 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,135,000 after acquiring an additional 142,118 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 967,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,953,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.74.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 2.6 %

LEGN stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.