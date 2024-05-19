Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Director Buys C$23,969.00 in Stock

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director Robert Berthold Espey acquired 100 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$239.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,969.00.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

TSE BYD opened at C$234.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$276.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$278.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$228.56 and a 1 year high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 6.4962738 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$301.85.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

