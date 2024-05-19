Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Director Buys C$23,969.00 in Stock

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director Robert Berthold Espey acquired 100 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$239.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,969.00.
TSE BYD opened at C$234.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$276.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$278.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$228.56 and a 1 year high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 6.4962738 earnings per share for the current year.
BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$301.85.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
