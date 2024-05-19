Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$325.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$340.00 to C$325.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$301.85.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$234.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$228.56 and a 52-week high of C$324.75. The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$276.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$278.32.

Boyd Group Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$1.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

