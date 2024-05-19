Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$305.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$335.00 to C$305.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BYD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$375.00 to C$350.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$301.85.
Boyd Group Services Trading Down 0.6 %
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current year.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
