Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$275.00 at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$325.00 to C$275.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BYD. CIBC reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$375.00 to C$350.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$301.85.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$234.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$228.56 and a 52-week high of C$324.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$276.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$278.32.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

