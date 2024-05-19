Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$340.00 at ATB Capital

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$345.00 to C$340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYD. TD Securities upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$301.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BYD

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 0.6 %

BYD opened at C$234.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$228.56 and a 52 week high of C$324.75. The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$276.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$278.32.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.