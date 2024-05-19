Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Raised to “Buy” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$290.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$310.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$375.00 to C$350.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$301.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE BYD opened at C$234.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$276.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$278.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$228.56 and a 52 week high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.