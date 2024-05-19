Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFH stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BFH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

