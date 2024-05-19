BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $45,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,156 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

