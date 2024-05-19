Brokerages Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Target Price at $41.25

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,981.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,981.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $241,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

