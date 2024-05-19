Brokerages Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target at $61.13

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $32.68 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,775,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 393.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

