Brokerages Set Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Price Target at C$78.00

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calian Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CGY opened at C$58.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$687.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$46.27 and a 12 month high of C$64.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.61). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of C$179.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.90 million. Analysts predict that Calian Group will post 4.5652516 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

