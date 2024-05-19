Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Price Target at $61.00

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.54.
DT has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT
Dynatrace Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.