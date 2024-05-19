Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Price Target at $61.00

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.54.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Dynatrace stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.50, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

